DOW 'Molecular Pathology Lab': First lab to receive Quality Certificate from NIH

KARACHI: Dow University of Health Sciences 'Molecular Pathology Lab' has become the first lab in Pakistan to receive a Quality Certificate from NIH (National Institute of Health) Islamabad for COVID-19 PCR testing and reporting. The Vice Chancellor Dow University of Health Sciences Prof Muhammed Saeed Quraishy has congratulated Prof Saeed Khan and his team on their excellent performance.

