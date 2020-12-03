AVN 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.69%)
30 more die of Covid-19 in Punjab

Recorder Report 03 Dec 2020

LAHORE: With increase in the number of fresh corona cases, the positivity rate of Covid-19 has also jumped up; as out of total 15,239 tests conducted across Punjab during the last 24 hours, as many as 778 were tested positive showing positivity rate of 5.1%. With 778 fresh cases, the total number of corona cases has reached to 120,356 while with deaths of 30 more people in the last 24 hours, the tally of fatalities has reached to 3,066. With recovery of 224 more people, the number of recovered patients has reached to 98,825.

As many as 2,079 recoveries were reported across Pakistan during the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recovered patients to 345,365 showing the recovery rate of 85.6-per cent.

On the other hand, a five-day national immunization drive started on Wednesday to vaccinate over 39 million children under the age of five years across the country. During this drive, around 285,000 polio frontline workers are visiting house-to-house, observing strict SOPs for Covid-19, to ensure protection of children from the crippling polio virus.

During the five-day campaign, the trained polio frontline workers will be reaching every child with essential polio vaccine while adhering to strict Covid-19 standard operating procedures such as wearing mask, using hand sanitizer, and maintaining at least minimum distance during vaccination.

