CBOT corn futures fall

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade corn futures fell on Tuesday after reaching their highest since June 2019 a day earlier, as a lack of export news and positive South American weather outlook added pressure, traders said. CBOT most-active March corn settled 5-1/4 cents lower at $4.20-3/4 cents per bushel.

In November, CBOT's most active corn futures contract climbed for the fourth consecutive month, adding 27-1/2 cents, a 6.9% gain. South American weather adds pressure to US corn futures, as Argentina and southern Brazil received much-needed rains over the weekend.