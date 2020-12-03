'Some leaders want to create Libya-like situation'

AVN 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.69%)
Recorder Report 03 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony, Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, on Wednesday advised the opposition leaders not to engage in politics in the name of religion. Speaking at a presser here, he said that due to tireless efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Kashmir issue had once again been highlighted at international forums.

Highlighting the issue of Kashmir, Palestine, and being the voice against Islamophobia on the global stage, is the success of our foreign policy.

"Until the Kashmir issue is resolved, we will stand with our Kashmiri brethren as resolving the Kashmir and Palestine issue is the Muslim Ummah's first priority," he added.

He said that some leaders wanted to create a Libya-like situation in Pakistan, adding they were trying to create mistrust between the security agencies and the public, but they would fail in their nefarious designs. He also appealed to the parents to give polio drops to their children in order to protect them from the virus.

