PARTLY FACETIOUS: What did Adam Smith suggest?

"I reckon this is an example of true love."

"Indeed third time lucky - I mean..."

"Stop right there! I ain't talking about the love between man and wife but other kinds of love."

"Hey this is the Islamic Republic of Pakistan...."

"That shows you are as shallow as our politicians - they are all obsessive compulsive about staying in government, think out of the box please."

"You mean staying in power don't you?"

"Well it is debatable as to how much power they do exercise - to me the majority of our politicians are focused on getting protocol which necessitates a ministry, federal or provincial...."

"Or chair of a parliamentary committee - the Kashmir...."

"Yeah, yeah but other than that I really don't know what power they are allowed to wield...."

"You mean by the party leader, the head honcho...."

"Indeed in our country you cut off the head and like a snake the head and the body exhibit signs of life and..."

"Indeed besides there are other heads, hidden heads, not hands mind as suggested by Adam Smith but...."

"When the cut off head ceases to move, enter the politics of inheritance..."

"Hey don't dismiss the politics of inheritance - there is a long training process whether the heir is interested or not, there is learning from one's parents' mistakes, there is...."

"And then there is no learning by the parent, which is passed onto the heir."

"Ha ha yes indeed but heirs do exhibit some learning, depending on how educated they are..."

"Agreed, anyway I wasn't referring to parent child love either - I was referring to the love Nawaz Sharif bears Ishaq Dar.... I mean the guy submitted a 45 page affidavit with details on how he laundered the Sharif money to the family's nemesis Musharraf, then proceeded to say that he was tortured to write the affidavit. And Nawaz Sharif believed him without questioning as to how Musharraf had known those details of the routing of the money. Then he wanted out of the country when Nawaz Sharif and Daughter were in the process of being convicted, talk about a rat leaving the sinking ship and now he has given an interview to the BBC that should be a source of embarrassment to Nawaz Sharif...."

"And don't forget his disastrous handling of the economy!"

"Dar is not accountable on that score as he operated within the democratic context."

"By Nawaz Sharif, for Nawaz Sharif and of Nawaz Sharif."

"Precisely... and incidentally that is true for ... as well - by the Khan, For the Khan and of The Khan."

"There is one difference between the two men: Dar dumped his master but served no other master, now....."

"Hmmm you know I am disenchanted with The Khan administration's economic policies but between the two men - frying pan and the fire - I prefer the frying pan."

"Don't be facetious."

