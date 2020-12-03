Gold price surges

KARACHI: Gold price on Wednesday mounted further by Rs 1600 per tola on the local market, traders said.

Now, the increase of Rs 1600 in the yellow metal price made it costlier to Rs 110800 per tola.

The price of gold per 10 grams surged by Rs 1372 to Rs 94993 on the domestic market. Gold was quoted available for $1831 per ounce, up by $30 on the world market.

Silver was available for Rs 1200 per tola, Rs 1028.80 per 10 grams, and $24.26 per ounce, traders said.

