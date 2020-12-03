Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on...
03 Dec 2020
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (December 2, 2020).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
546,495,300 272,499,317 23,324,056,014 11,150,327,416
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor (Individual &
Corporate) 1,979,831,649.00 (3,176,880,198.00) (1,197,048,549.00)
Local Individuals 17,845,810,447.00 (17,536,056,890.00) 309,753,558.00
Local Corporates 8,401,689,298.00 (7,514,394,306.00) 887,294,991.00
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2020
Comments are closed on this story.