KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (December 2, 2020).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 546,495,300 272,499,317 23,324,056,014 11,150,327,416 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,979,831,649.00 (3,176,880,198.00) (1,197,048,549.00) Local Individuals 17,845,810,447.00 (17,536,056,890.00) 309,753,558.00 Local Corporates 8,401,689,298.00 (7,514,394,306.00) 887,294,991.00 ===============================================================================

