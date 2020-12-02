Shibli Faraz for enhanced Pak-China media, cultural cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz in a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong here on Wednesday emphasised need for enhanced cooperation between Pakistan and China in the fields of media and culture.

The minister while calling for promoting cultural linkages said cooperation in film sector needed special focus.

In this context Senator Shibli Faraz mentioned the launch of Pakistani movie “Parvaz Hai Janoon” in China on November 13 saying it had been hailed by Chinese public and film professionals.

“We would like to strengthen cooperation in the field of film as this is one of the vital mediums to promote and project the core values and cultural heritage of any society.”

The minister also conveyed the desire of the Film Producers Association of Pakistan for a meeting with the Chinese ambassador to discuss film cooperation.

The minister said that CPEC was an important project for both China and Pakistan as it strengthened and promoted regional connectivity.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, was keen to expedite various CPEC projects.

The minister also emphasized the need to highlight benefits of CPEC projects for the general public.

“We are eagerly looking forward to the projects under the second phase of CPEC; particularly those related to the agriculture sector,” the Minister said.

"We would like to benefit from Chinese expertise and know how to develop our agriculture sector and enhance crop yield. Development of agriculture sector would contribute to food security," the Minister added.

The minister also put forth proposals for training of media personnel in modern media concepts.

Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong said that Chinese side would extend all possible cooperation for enhancing media ties. He said China had plans to invite a Pakistani media delegation to visit different cities of China once the COVID-19 pandemic subsided.

The Chinese ambassador also emphasized close coordination between media of the two countries to rebut negativities about the CPEC projects.

The minister on this occasion extended invitation to his Chinese counterpart to visit Pakistan to explore avenues for furthering cooperation in the fields of media and information.

Both sides stressed the need to be in constant liaison to strengthen ongoing cooperation.

The meeting was attended by the senior officials of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.