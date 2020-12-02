AVN 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.69%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
CHCC 133.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
DCL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
DGKC 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.2%)
EFERT 61.44 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.8%)
EPCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.28%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.19%)
FFL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.05%)
HASCOL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.97%)
HBL 130.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
HUBC 84.45 Increased By ▲ 5.20 (6.56%)
HUMNL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.74%)
JSCL 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.27%)
KAPCO 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.55%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.63%)
LOTCHEM 13.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.72%)
OGDC 100.40 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.27%)
PAEL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.48%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3%)
PIOC 94.20 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.54%)
POWER 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.63%)
PSO 201.50 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.18%)
SNGP 45.36 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.09%)
STPL 16.51 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (7.49%)
TRG 67.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.1%)
UNITY 27.53 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.49%)
WTL 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
BR100 4,374 Increased By ▲ 38.56 (0.89%)
BR30 22,153 Increased By ▲ 141.16 (0.64%)
KSE100 42,027 Increased By ▲ 362.11 (0.87%)
KSE30 17,668 Increased By ▲ 134.83 (0.77%)
Saudi shares ease, other markets gain after UK's Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine approval

  • Britain said the vaccine developed by Pfizer and partner BioNTech will be rolled out from early next week, a boost for investors worldwide.
Reuters 02 Dec 2020

Saudi shares edged down on Wednesday, tracking lower oil, while other Gulf markets were buoyed by encouraging news in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as Britain became the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine rollout.

Britain said the vaccine developed by Pfizer and partner BioNTech will be rolled out from early next week, a boost for investors worldwide.

Oil prices extended losses, hit by a surprise build in oil inventories in the United States and as OPEC and its allies left markets in limbo by delaying a formal meeting to decide whether to increase output in January.

The Saudi benchmark, which had achieved its best monthly gain in four years in November, eased in morning trade for a second consecutive session, edging down 0.1pc

Food processing company Anaam International Holdings Group Co was the biggest faller on the Saudi blue-chip index, declining nearly 10pc.

Index heavyweight Saudi Aramco fell 0.3pc, while Saudi Arabia's biggest lender National Commercial Bank shed 0.5pc.

Among gainers on the Saudi benchmark, food processing firm Wafrah For Industry & Development Co added nearly 10pc.

The Dubai and Abu Dhabi markets are shut for three days for holidays until the end of this trading week and will reopen on Sunday.

In Qatar, the benchmark gained 0.3pc with Industries Qatar and property group Ezdan Holding putting on 0.7pc and 3.5pc, respectively.

The Kuwait benchmark strengthened 0.8pc in morning trade, with logistics company Agility Public Warehousing Co leading the gainers, up 2.2pc.

Bahrain's benchmark added 0.8pc, boosted by gains in ALuminium Bahrain, which firmed nearly 5pc.

