Vietnam buys about 68,000 tonnes soymeal in tender

HAMBURG: The Masan Meatlife group in Vietnam has purchased an estimated 68,000 tonnes of soymeal sourced from the United States and South America or local stocks in Vietnam which closed on Tuesday, European traders said on Wednesday.

It was bought in a range of consignments for shipment between December 2020 and July 2021, they said.

The nearby consignments were bought at the outright price of around $504 a tonne c&f, traders said in initial estimates.

Deliveries up to March 2021 were thought to have been bought at a premium over soymeal futures equating to an outright price of about $475 a tonne for shipment to the south of the country.

Deliveries between April and July were believed to have been bought from a Vietnamese trading house ex-stocks in Vietnam at premium equating to an outright price of about $460 a tonne c&f.