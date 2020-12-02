Markets
Ugandan shilling stable as commodity flows offer some support
- At 0932 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,690/3,700, same level as Tuesday's close.
02 Dec 2020
KAMPALA: The Ugandan shilling was unchanged on Wednesday, as it drew support from hard currency inflows by exporters of commodities like coffee, tea, cocoa and others, traders said.
