Markets
Algeria tenders to buy 25,000 tonnes feed barley
- The OAIC also issued a separate tender on Wednesday for 35,000 tonnes of corn.
02 Dec 2020
HAMBURG: Algeria's state grains agency ONAB has issued an international tender to purchase about 25,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Wednesday.
The tender deadline is Thursday, Dec. 3.
The barley is sought for shipment between Jan. 15 and Jan. 31, 2021.
The OAIC also issued a separate tender on Wednesday for 35,000 tonnes of corn.
'Second wave' hampers Pakistan’s Refining, Fuel Demand Growth Outlooks: Report
Algeria tenders to buy 25,000 tonnes feed barley
Pakistan might be getting a big JF-17 order from Argentina
Govt will initiate work to grant provincial status to Gilgit Baltistan on priority, says PM
Al Azizya reference: IHC declares Nawaz Sharif proclaimed offender
US attorney general says no evidence of decisive election fraud
COVID-19 pandemic: 75 deaths, 2,829 fresh cases reported across country
Barnier says no guarantee of Brexit trade deal
Petition filed in LHC seeking ban on PDM's Lahore rally
PDM denied permission to hold rally in Lahore
Projects under Karachi Transformation Plan: Planning ministry for utilization of Bahria settlement amount
Coronavirus vaccine: People over 60 to be given preference
Read more stories
Comments