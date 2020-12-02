India wants Pakistan to release another prisoner before deciding about Kalbhushan Jadhav

India has said that it will decide about the appointment of counsel for Indian spy Kalbhushan Jadhav after another of its prisoner's release is secured.

During a hearing, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) was informed by the counsel for the Indian High Commission Barrister Shahnawaz Noon, that India was concerned over the prolonged detention of Ismail, convicted of espionage, after completion of his sentence.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah said that there was no need to detain a prisoner after completion of sentence and the high court will pass an order if the matter remains unresolved, DAWN reported. Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan informed the bench that the matter had already been taken up with the interior ministry.

The IHC has sought a report from the AG by the next hearing in January. During the hearing, the AG also told the court that India has yet to respond to Pakistan's third consular access to Jadhav.

Noon replied that Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia wants to appear before the court to address India's stance. Justice Minallah said first India should engage a counsel for the case and then the diplomat is welcome to appear before the court.