AVN 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.69%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
CHCC 133.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
DCL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
DGKC 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.2%)
EFERT 61.44 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.8%)
EPCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.28%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.19%)
FFL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.05%)
HASCOL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.97%)
HBL 130.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
HUBC 84.45 Increased By ▲ 5.20 (6.56%)
HUMNL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.74%)
JSCL 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.27%)
KAPCO 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.55%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.63%)
LOTCHEM 13.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.72%)
OGDC 100.40 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.27%)
PAEL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.48%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3%)
PIOC 94.20 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.54%)
POWER 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.63%)
PSO 201.50 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.18%)
SNGP 45.36 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.09%)
STPL 16.51 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (7.49%)
TRG 67.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.1%)
UNITY 27.53 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.49%)
WTL 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
BR100 4,362 Increased By ▲ 26.56 (0.61%)
BR30 22,043 Increased By ▲ 30.87 (0.14%)
KSE100 41,890 Increased By ▲ 224.73 (0.54%)
KSE30 17,607 Increased By ▲ 73.02 (0.42%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 02, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

India wants Pakistan to release another prisoner before deciding about Kalbhushan Jadhav

  • IHC has given three week's time to the Indian High Commission to decide whether it wants to appoint a lawyer for Jadhav.
Aisha Mahmood 02 Dec 2020

India has said that it will decide about the appointment of counsel for Indian spy Kalbhushan Jadhav after another of its prisoner's release is secured.

During a hearing, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) was informed by the counsel for the Indian High Commission Barrister Shahnawaz Noon, that India was concerned over the prolonged detention of Ismail, convicted of espionage, after completion of his sentence.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah said that there was no need to detain a prisoner after completion of sentence and the high court will pass an order if the matter remains unresolved, DAWN reported. Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan informed the bench that the matter had already been taken up with the interior ministry.

The IHC has sought a report from the AG by the next hearing in January. During the hearing, the AG also told the court that India has yet to respond to Pakistan's third consular access to Jadhav.

Noon replied that Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia wants to appear before the court to address India's stance. Justice Minallah said first India should engage a counsel for the case and then the diplomat is welcome to appear before the court.

India IHC Kulbhushan Jadhav Indian spy

India wants Pakistan to release another prisoner before deciding about Kalbhushan Jadhav

COVID-19 pandemic: 75 deaths, 2,829 fresh cases reported across country

Petition filed in LHC seeking ban on PDM's Lahore rally

PDM denied permission to hold rally in Lahore

Projects under Karachi Transformation Plan: Planning ministry for utilization of Bahria settlement amount

Coronavirus vaccine: People over 60 to be given preference

Economic, social impact of CPEC will be substantial, beneficial: PM

ECC may approve removal of 5 percent RD on cotton yarn

FBR says it paid Rs80 billion refunds in Jul-Nov

Hydropower project: AJK government, Azad Pattan sign agreements

Capacity payments: Discos grilled over backlog of new connections

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters