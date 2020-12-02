Allotment orders at all roundabouts cancelled: Ban imposed on ad campaigns at public places: Shallwani

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on directives of Supreme Court imposed ban on advertisement campaigns at public places and cancelled allotment orders for advertisement at all roundabouts. The ban will be imposed in all district municipal corporations. In this regard, Shallwani directed Director Anti-Encroachment to remove all advertisement boards and encroachments from the roundabouts.

As per directives, all roundabouts would be auctioned for annual basis according to commercial and advertisement rate. Challan in the head of anti-Encroachment has also been banned and strict action would be taken against the officials who violate the orders as all district municipal corporations are directed not to issue the challan.

The Administrator was of the view that different companies should follow due procedure for advertisement as advertisement boards and other material having destroyed face of Karachi.

