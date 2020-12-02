Rise in Covid-19 cases: 'Govt closes educational institutes with heavy heart'

ISLAMABAD: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood on Tuesday said that the government had to close educational institutes due to rising cases of the coronavirus. The federal minister took tweeted, "We had to close educational institutions because coronavirus infections were rising very fast. It was done with a heavy heart.

I request all students to use this time not as a holiday but to revise their courses, do homework, in short continue with studies as much as possible".

On November 23, the federal government had announced to close all educational institutes from November 26 to December 24, due to a spike in Covid-19 cases. The government has decided to close all educational institutes across Pakistan from November 26 till December 24, and winter vacations will start from December 25 and continue till January 10.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020