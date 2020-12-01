AVN 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
Pakistan, China sign MoU on defence cooperation

Nuzhat Nazar 01 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: An MoU has been signed for enhancement of defence cooperation between the armies of Pakistan and China on Monday.

According to the military media wing, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa held a meeting with General Wei Fenghe, China's Minister of National Defence at the GHQ. He said Pakistan and China were on a road to enhance cooperative relations among the two brotherly countries.

During the meeting, COAS Bajwa and General Wei Fenghe discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security, and enhanced bilateral defence collaborations.

The visiting dignitaries appreciated Pakistan Army's sincere efforts in maintaining regional peace and provision of secure environment for the CPEC projects.

The COAS thanked the dignitary for China's unwavering support to Pakistan on all key issues at regional and international forums.

He said, "Pakistan Army greatly values our time-tested and brotherly relations with China. We have been standing together all along and our relations will be no different in wake of future challenges."

We have been standing together all along, and our relations will be no different in wake of future challenges, the COAS reiterated.

Earlier on arrival at the GHQ, the Minister of National Defence, laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the Guard of Honour to the visiting dignitary.

General Wei Fenghe, China's Minister of National Defence, who is on official visit to Pakistan, also visited Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi, where he met General Nadeem Raza, chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee.

Matters related to changing geo-strategic environment and further strengthening of security and defence cooperation between the two countries were discussed during the meeting.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to "Iron Brotherhood" and "All-Weather" friendship with continued efforts to forge deeper strategic ties for a shared future and security vision.

Earlier, upon arrival at the Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned out tri-services contingent presented the "Guard of Honour" to the visiting dignitary.

