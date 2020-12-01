AVN 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
Man accidentally shoots himself while recording TikTok video

INP 01 Dec 2020

KARACHI: A security guard was killed after he accidentally shot himself while filming a TikTok video, the police said on Monday. Ghulam Shabbir was employed at a flour mill in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Maymar.

According to the police, he was filming a TikTok video with a friend when the accident took place. "The video, which was saved in his mobile phone, shows him placing a rifle on his chest and mimicking lyrics of a song," a police officer said.

In the middle of the recording, a bullet was shot from the rifle. Shabbir was immediately taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital but he couldn't survive his injuries. His friend, who was filming the video, has been detained. He told the police that the rifle was rusted and didn't work. "I don't how it fired that day," he said.

The body has been sent back home after a post-mortem examination. TikTok ban in Pakistan. Pakistan blocked the video-sharing app on October 9 for its "obscene and immoral" content. The ban was reversed after 10 days.

