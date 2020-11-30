World
EU's Barnier says on Brexit: there are reasons for determination
- As he entered trade talks in London, Barnier was asked if there was reason for optimism: "There are reasons for determination," he said.
30 Nov 2020
LONDON: The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Monday that there were reasons for determination in trade talks with the British.
