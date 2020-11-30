AVN 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
OIC decides to hold the 2021 CFM Session in Pakistan

  • Pakistan has also become a member of the 6-member OIC Executive Committee for the next three years, FO said.
Aisha Mahmood 30 Nov 2020

The next session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers will be held in Pakistan.

In a statement, the Foreign Office (FO) said that the 47th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of OIC in Niger has positively responded to Pakistan’s offer, and has decided to host the 48th CFM Session in Islamabad in 2021.

Pakistan has also become a member of the 6-member OIC Executive Committee for the next three years. "Pakistan is a founding member of the OIC. It has always played an important role in promoting the role of OIC as a collective voice of Muslim Ummah," FO said.

During the 47th session held in Niamey, Niger on November 27 and 28, the OIC also rejected the illegal and unilateral actions taken by India on August 5, 2019, to change the internationally recognized disputed status of the IIoJK and also demanded India rescind its illegal steps.

Condemning India's human violations in the valley, the OIC asked India to cancel the issuance of domicile certificates to non-Kashmiris. The OIC also condemned the extra-judicial killings during fake ‘encounters’ and ‘search-and-cordon’ operations and demolition of homes and private properties as a form of collective punishment.

OIC decides to hold the 2021 CFM Session in Pakistan

