AVN 68.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 132.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 105.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 61.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.13%)
EPCL 44.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFL 14.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
HASCOL 14.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 130.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 79.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 12.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 99.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.15%)
PAEL 33.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
PIOC 91.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
POWER 9.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 91.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 194.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
STPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.07%)
TRG 60.99 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.23%)
UNITY 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
WTL 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,231 Decreased By ▼ -21.54 (-0.51%)
BR30 21,389 Decreased By ▼ -14.14 (-0.07%)
KSE100 40,807 Decreased By ▼ -223.94 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,160 Decreased By ▼ -134.97 (-0.78%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 30, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Business & Finance

China to further expand outbound investor schemes

Reuters Updated 30 Nov 2020

BEIJING: China plans to roll out an outbound investment scheme to new regions as it looks to meet onshore investors' asset allocation needs, official news agency Xinhua reported on Sunday. China will expand the Qualified Domestic Limited Partner (QDLP) trials already underway in Shanghai, Beijing and Shenzhen, Xinhua said, citing an unnamed official at the foreign exchange regulator.

It will also pilot the scheme in Chongqing city and the Hainan free trade zone. In September,the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) granted fresh quotas under its outbound Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor (QDII) scheme for the first time since April 2019. Last month, Xinhua said fresh quotas worth $10 billion would be issued in several batches under QDII scheme.

China to further expand outbound investor schemes

Nepra urged to revise industrial tariff

Suicide car bomb kills 30 Afghan security personnel

Kashmir issue: Niamey declaration reiterates OIC's principled position: FO

HK's top leader piles up cash at home after US sanctions

Payment of 3 percent fee/charges to CCP: FD's viewpoint given preference

Covid-19 cases: There's no patient on ventilator in AJK, G-B, Balochistan

PM insists Opposition will never get 'NRO'

PDM to hold planned rally 'at any cost': Fazl

Private sector hurt by massive govt borrowing: experts

Petrol prices may be revised upward

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.