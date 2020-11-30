AVN 68.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan

Renovation of 'Teen Hatti Bridge' at final stage: Shallwani

Recorder Report 30 Nov 2020

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Sunday said that renovation works of Teen Hatti Bridge is at final stage. Keeping in view importance of the bridge, street lights are being installed while tiles are also being fixed.

Trees would be planted at green belt. Iron grill has been installed on both sides of the bridge, the Administrator passed these remarks while addressing a meeting of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's Works department to review the works for renovation of roads and flyovers and replacement of expansion joints.

The Administrator said that the KMC is utilising all resources to carry out uplift works in the city. The busy roads are being renovated on priority basis. "The purpose of replacing expansion joints and construction of roads is to ensure smooth flow of traffic," he added.

Shallwani said that Teen Hatti Bridge would become a model bridge and more bridges would be renovated on the same pattern.

He directed the works department to use standard material for long lasting results. He said that more schemes would be initiated under Annual Development Programme and delayed projects of last tenure would be given priority.

