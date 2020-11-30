AVN 68.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Dr Faisal inaugurates five-day anti-polio drive in KP

Recorder Report 30 Nov 2020

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan inaugurated five-day anti-polio campaign by administering polio drops to a child here in Civil Secretariat on Sunday.

KP Minister for Health, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Special Assistant to KP CM on Information, Kamran Bangash, Special Assistant to CM on Excise & Taxation, Ghazan Jamal, MPA Dr Ayesha Bano, Special Secretary Health KP Dr Farooq, Coordinator National EOC, Dr Rana Safdar, Additional Secretary Health (polio) & Coordinator EOC, Abdul Basit, National Technical Focal Person, Dr Altaf Bosan, Director EPI Dr Saleem, National team Lead UNICEF Hamesh Young and representatives of technical partners including UNICEF, WHO and BMGF were also present on the occasion.

During the five-day campaign 6.41575 million children below the age of five years would be administered polio preventive drops across the province.

All arrangements in this regard have been completed under which 28683 teams comprised of trained polio workers including 25579 mobile, 1868 fixed, 1106 transit and 130 other teams would administer polio drops to children 6991 supervisors have also been appointed for effective monitoring of the campaign. For provision of security to polio teams a comprehensive security plan has prepared in cooperation with police and other law-enforcement agencies.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the polio eradication campaign, Special Assistant to PM, Dr. Faisal Sultan said that presently when other countries of the world have successfully eradicated polio, dozens of children in Pakistan and Afghan were still becoming victims of physical disabilities.

Such situation, he said not only our children are insecure, rather it also affecting our national prestige among the comity of the world. He said that polio eradication and securing the future of children are holy responsibilities and atop the priorities of the government.

He said that as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, untiring efforts are being made for the eradication of the crippling disease that are bearing positive and encouraging results. However, the dire need is that all members of the society, particularly, parents should extend full cooperation in administering polio drops to their children and like other countries Pakistan should also be declared polio free country.

The Special Assistant further said that polio vaccines are secured and free of all injurious effects from all aspects. He said that other countries of the world have eradicated polio through using the same vaccine and urged upon the parents to pay no heed to propaganda against polio vaccine.

