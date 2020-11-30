Asifa to debut in politics from PDM Multan rally

ISLAMABAD: Asifa Bhutto Zardari's scheduled address in Multan public gathering, being organised by the eleven anti-government opposition parties' alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), is described as the launch of her political career and becoming the second female from a national political family, after Maryam Nawaz, to step into national politics today.

The decision to engage Asifa in Multan jalsa was taken after Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tested positive for Covid-19, Business Recorder has learnt.

"An impression has been created that he (Bilawal) is trying to distance himself from PDM and is at odds with Nawaz Sharif and Fazlur Rehman's policy of targeting the security establishment and naming individuals during PDM speeches. To counter this perception, it was deemed suitable that someone from Zardari family should actively be part of the PDM Multan gathering and Asifa was the natural choice," said a PPP lawmaker on strict condition of anonymity.

The source said the decision to involve Asifa in Multan gathering was taken by Asif Ali Zardari in consultation with Bilawal. "She (Asifa) is also more than happy to be part of Multan jalsa," the source added.

Compared to her elder sister Bakhtawar who got engaged on Friday, Asifa takes a keen interest in politics, often exchanging notes with her father and elder brother on political issues, PPP sources said.

Speaking to Business Recorder, senior PPP leader Naveed Chaudhry said Asifa was already active in Sindh's politics where she was assisting her aunt Faryal Talpur in political matters. "She (Asifa) has done commendable work in Sindh in the fight against polio. She also actively assists Faryal Talpur in other social work. Now, the party has decided to involve her in mainstream politics," he said.

Chaudhry said Bilawal would virtually address Multan jalsa and his speech would deal with issues concerning PDM and the government. Asifa's speech would mostly focus on PPP in connection with the party's Foundation Day (November 30) that coincides with the jalsa. "She will elaborate on PPP's future plans and focus on party workers," he said.

To a query, the PPP leader said the party's Central Executive Committee (CEC) would decide what responsibility should be entrusted to Asifa in future. "It's teamwork and she would be part of it. Bilawal is the captain of the team," Chaudhry said.

A PPP senator, requesting not to be named, said it would not be fair to compare Asifa with Maryam Nawaz. "Maryam was around 40 when she started actively pursuing her political ambitions back in the year 2013 when her father was elected prime minister. Before that she was a housewife and raising her children. She joined politics out of her free will when her father became the PM and her children had grown up. Now, she is 47. On the other hand, Asifa is around 28. She is stepping into mainstream politics at a time when her family and party are in deep trouble. Her father is facing serious corruption cases and is not visibly active on the political scene. These circumstances have necessitated her joining politics in support of her brother and the party."

The source said Asifa's speech would make an impact at Multan jalsa if the jalsa took place. "From arrests of opposition workers, crackdowns and all that it is clear that Punjab government is in no mood to allow us to assemble in Multan. But if we manage to hold that jalsa, Asifa will have quite an impact on PPP supporters," the insider said.

Speaking to Business Recorder, Chairman Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Raja Zafar-ul-Haq welcomed Asifa's participation in Multan rally. "It is very encouraging to see that she (Asifa) is following the footsteps of her great mother and getting actively involved in politics. Her participation in PDM gathering is a valuable addition for all of us that would further strengthen PDM," he said.

