Begum Shamim Akhtar laid to rest in Jati Umra

Recorder Report 29 Nov 2020

LAHORE: Begum Shamim Akhtar, the mother of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and party president Shehbaz Sharif, was laid to rest near her husband’s grave at Jati Umra on Saturday.

The funeral prayers of the late were offered at Sharif Medical City, Raiwind, which was attended by a large number of people from different walks of life. Allama Raghib Naeemi of Jamia Naeemia led the prayers.

The politicians including Haji Ghulam Ahmed Bilour of ANP, Mian Aslam Iqbal of PTI, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Raja Zafarul Haq, Amir Muqam, PML-N legislators, leaders and workers were also present on the occasion.

Earlier in the morning, Shehbaz and his son Hamza received the body of the late at the Hajj Terminal of the airport after British Airways’ Flight No BA-259 carried the coffin from the Heathrow Airport.

The body of the lady was first placed in morgue at Sharif Medical City and later shifted to the family’s Jati Umra residence which was transported in an ambulance to the ground for funeral prayers. Vehicles carrying Shehbaz and other family members were also part of the convoy. The Sharif brothers’ sister Kausar Bibi also accompanied the coffin and arrived in Lahore in the same flight. A video shared on Twitter shows Shehbaz consoling his sister as she wept and hugged her brother.

Begum Shamim passed away on November 22 in London where she had arrived earlier this year to stay with his eldest son.

After the burial, a large number of people including relatives of Sharif family expressed sorrow over the demise of Begum Shamim Akhtar to Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

