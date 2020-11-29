PDM rally: PTI govt placing containers, arresting PPP workers in Multan: Nasir Shah

HYDERABAD: The Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing & Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest & Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that Federal government earlier was hiding itself behind the accountability and now trying to hide behind Coronavirus.

He sarcastically said that according to them [Federal Government] Covid-19 spread from PDM public gatherings only but when they organised such public gatherings virus could not be spread. He said that PPP Foundation Day (Youm e Tasees), which is celebrated on November 30th every year, was scheduled in Multan this year and PDM leaders would also come in the public gathering of November 30 that is why it is now PDM gathering as well.

He informed that PTI government was using cheap tactics and creating hurdles by placing containers, arresting PPP workers in Multan and warned that if public gathering on PPP Foundation Day would not be permitted in Multan then it would be celebrated all over the country.

He was talking to the media men at Press Club Hyderabad earlier to the distribution of certificates of plots to the journalists through balloting on Saturday.

He said that in the Gilgit-Baltistan elections federal government got 2/3 majority but in recent G-B elections we got 25 percent votes while PTI got 24 percent, our candidates were winning till night but next morning the results appeared to be different. He said that there were proofs of rigging in G-B elections which would be brought before the people. He said that before G-B elections federal ministers and even Prime Minister twice held public gatherings and at that time Covid-19 was spreading on the same rate as today it is being spread in the country.

He said that federal government talked about the development and betterment of people of Sindh but later, on the issue of beaches their [Federal Government] ill intention was seen, despite of bringing the issue under discussion in the parliament, an ordinance was issued, he said.

He said that anything good or positive could not be expected from federal government as it even converts the good things into bad one or disputes. He said that opposition was being victimised while allies of the government were given benefits even by issuing new ordinances of NAB, in their own cases they got stay orders, he said. He claimed that federal government got upset after couple of PDMs public gatherings.

Replying a question Shah said that people of Karachi and Hyderabad had already rejected the politics of ethnicity and now the situation of threats and rigging the elections in Hyderabad and Karachi had been changed, if transparent elections held, PPP would get the majority in these two cities too, he claimed. He said that like Mengal the other allies would also leave the government. He said that the government of the selected was more dangerous than Coronavirus.

He assured that the development issues of journalists’ residential colony would be resolved. He said that providing residential facilities to the journalists was the good step of Sindh government as they strived to highlight the people’ issues through media. He said that Chairman PPP directed the CM Sindh and other Cabinet members to make low-cost housing schemes for the people all over the Sindh province as we brought such schemes in the past as well.

Later the Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah gave away the certificates of plots to the journalists through balloting. Senator Maula Bux Chandio, President PPP Hyderabad Sagheer Qureshi, President Press Club Hyderabad Lala Rahman Samoon, General Secretary Mohammed Hussain Khan and others were also present on the occasion.

