Bilawal vows to restore sacked Pakistan Steel Mills employees

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has termed the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government's decision of sacking over 4,500 employees of the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) as 'heartless'.

In a tweet on Saturday, the PPP leader condemned the government's decision and vowed to return each and everyone back to work.

"The land of this historical industrial asset belongs to the people of Sindh, we will not let the PTI get away with this economic murder. Sack Imran not workers," Bilawal tweeted.

On Friday, PSM sacked 4,544 employees, including the divisional and assistant managers, Geo reported. These included lecturers, the non-teaching staff at schools and colleges, drivers, firemen, fire tender operators, health workers, security guards, gardeners, paramedical staff, cooks and office attendants.

The PSM has sent dismissal letters to sacked employees by post.