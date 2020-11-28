AVN 68.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
BOP 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
CHCC 132.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.3%)
DCL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
DGKC 105.13 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.81%)
EFERT 61.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.1%)
EPCL 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FCCL 21.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.66%)
FFL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
HBL 130.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
HUBC 79.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
JSCL 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.51%)
KAPCO 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
MLCF 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
OGDC 99.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.17%)
PAEL 33.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PIBTL 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.89%)
PIOC 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
POWER 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 91.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
PSO 194.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.05%)
SNGP 42.42 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
STPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.07%)
TRG 60.25 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (5.87%)
UNITY 25.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.8%)
BR100 4,231 Decreased By ▼ -21.54 (-0.51%)
BR30 21,389 Decreased By ▼ -14.14 (-0.07%)
KSE100 40,807 Decreased By ▼ -223.94 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,160 Decreased By ▼ -134.97 (-0.78%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 28, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Bilawal vows to restore sacked Pakistan Steel Mills employees

  • "We will not let the PTI get away with this economic murder," Bilawal tweeted.
Aisha Mahmood 28 Nov 2020

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has termed the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government's decision of sacking over 4,500 employees of the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) as 'heartless'.

In a tweet on Saturday, the PPP leader condemned the government's decision and vowed to return each and everyone back to work.

"The land of this historical industrial asset belongs to the people of Sindh, we will not let the PTI get away with this economic murder. Sack Imran not workers," Bilawal tweeted.

On Friday, PSM sacked 4,544 employees, including the divisional and assistant managers, Geo reported. These included lecturers, the non-teaching staff at schools and colleges, drivers, firemen, fire tender operators, health workers, security guards, gardeners, paramedical staff, cooks and office attendants.

The PSM has sent dismissal letters to sacked employees by post.

PSM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP employees

Bilawal vows to restore sacked Pakistan Steel Mills employees

UK securely deployed units to guard Saudi Arabia oil fields: report

Pakistan reports 1,672 more coronavirus recoveries

Opposition must call off rallies, PM rules out further permission for PDM jalsas

Killing of suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind risks confrontation as Trump exits

Iran's Zarif says Israel likely to be involved in killing of Iranian scientist

Controversy erupts over Khadim Hussain Rizvi's successor claims

Corporate farming: PM seeks proposals on how to boost agriculture productivity

WHO says it wants to see clinical data on Russia's Sputnik vaccine

Suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind assassinated

India's economy enters technical recession

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters