Visa issue: FM Qureshi meets UAE minister on OIC sidelines

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday called on United Arabs Emirates (UAE)’s minister Reem Al Hashimi to clear the air on visa restrictions.

The meeting came on the sidelines of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) 47th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers being held in Niamey, Niger.

As per the foreign office statement, the minister apprised Hashmi of the difficulties being faced by Pakistani citizens due to the recent visa restrictions.

He underscored the need to address the issue at the earliest possible.

FO said that the two officials exchanged views on bilateral cooperation, coronavirus, Pakistan's participation at the UAE Expo and other matters of mutual interest.

The foreign minister stressed Islamabad's commitment to forge closer cooperation with the Emirates in diverse field.

It is worth to mention here that, UAE stopped issuing new visas to citizens of 13 mostly Muslim-majority countries including Pakistan, Turkey, Afghanistan, Iran and Syria.

Reuters citing its sources reported that the visas had temporarily stopped being issued to Afghans, Pakistanis and citizens of several other countries over security concerns, but did not provide details of those concerns.