Differences emerge after PU Senate approves restructuring

LAHORE: A clear divide among the Punjab University faculty emerged on Friday on the restructuring plan approved by Senate in its 356th meeting which was presided by Governor/Chancellor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar.

PU Academic Staff Association President Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry and Secretary Javed Sami have termed restructuring of faculties a historic moment and thanked PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed for bringing changes to the academic departments in order to fulfill modern requirements of all the subjects and fields.

They said that the restructuring would help produce quality graduates as per modern requirements of relevant fields and make a considerable contribution towards improvement in international ranking of the university. He said that the restructuring would also polish the leadership skills of the faculty members.

While a press statement issued by Punjab University Council of Professionals (PU - CoPs) after its meeting held on Friday expressed their grave concern about the proposed restructuring plan approved by Senate.

The anticipated restructuring plan needs comprehensive and in-depth deliberations regarding the financial impact of the restructuring before its presentation in Senate.

The members expressed their grave concern about the proposed restructuring plan of the university, under which 48 Departments, 28 Centres, 12 institutes, five schools and six faculties will be created under the said proposed plan. Though in few cases, existing departments are being upgraded/ reconstituted to Institutes/ Schools/ Faculties along with new departments under their umbrellas. In some other cases, the existing Institutes has been bifurcated in to centres and independent departments.

The members alleged that plan has not been presented before statutory channels like Boards of Studies, Boards of Faculties and Finance and Planning Committee of the University. The plan is silent on far-reaching & deep financial consequences. At present, the University with existing 83 departments/ Institutes/Centres Colleges and 13 Faculties, is facing a deficit budget, although it is able to manage 72% of the budget from its own resources, the rest is met by the grants from HEC, which is already under extreme financial pressure due to budget cuts by the federal government.

The affiliated colleges and the annual examinations have been the major source of university's income since-long but it is going to lose both resources due to the establishment of new universities in every district and implementation of semester system even in affiliated colleges and the university is bound to face deep financial constraints.

The proposed plan lacks the financial impact of hiring the extra teaching and non-teaching staff, the construction of new buildings, provision of the infrastructure, salaries, and pensions while the expenses are expected to be doubled if the plan is executed.

The members also showed concern about the future of the graduates and recognition & accreditation of their degrees by HEC and the acceptance by PPSC & FPSC, etc.

Meanwhile, talking to Business Recorder vice chancellor Punjab University Dr Niaz Ahmed categorically said that university will not have to bear the financial burden of this restructuring because they are not going to build any new infrastructure as well as they are not going to hire new teaching and non teaching staff.

He also said that purpose of restructuring is to promote research culture as well as enhance the quality of education of university according to international standards. He said that the restructuring of the university had been proposed after deliberations of two years on relevant forums and was presented in the Senate after taking approval from all the relevant forums including academic council.

