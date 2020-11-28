Tanzanian trade delegation visits TDAP

KARACHI: The trade delegation from Tazania visited TDAP on 26th November, 2020 and met Chief Executive and Secretary TDAP The Chief Executive and Secretary TDAP welcomed the delegation. They expressed hope that visit of the Tanzanian delegation to Pakistan on advice of High Commission for Pakistan in Tanzania would improve bilateral trade between and would strengthen the economic ties the two countries.

Chief Executive informed the delegates that Pakistan is exporting high quality products to the world and it is eager to export to Tanzania all required products which include textile, fruit and vegetables, cements, pharmaceutical, iron and steel, surgical instruments, construction material, and engineering products, particularly agricultural related machinery and home appliances. He briefed them that Pakistan has huge export potential in IT and other services. He highlighted that trade volume between both countries is not encouraging despite huge potential. It is need of hour that both countries explore avenues to enhance bilateral trade. Pakistan is ready to fulfil import needs of Tanzania by supplying quality products at competitive rates.

Secretary T.D.A.P appraised the delegation that Pakistan is giving special focus to Africa region and Tanzania is one of the focus countries under look Africa Policy of Ministry of Commerce. Early this year, Pakistan organized first Pakistan Africa Trade Development Conference in Kenya in which Tanzanian delegation under Paul Koye was also invited to attend the conference. Pakistan would soon be opening Commercial Section in High Commission for Pakistan in Tanzania in order to promote and strengthen trade and commercial ties.

Secretary T.D.A.P told the delegation that currently Tanzania has no diplomatic mission in Pakistan and because of this, Pakistani exporters face visa problem with regard to travelling to Tanzania. Therefore, being an important member of East African Community (E.A.C), Tanzania may play lead role in connecting business communities of both countries as well as those of other member countries of E.A.C. The delegates may emphasize upon Tanzanian authorities to open diplomatic mission in Pakistan. He assured the delegates that T.D.A.P is ready for cooperation and engagement with the counterpart Trade Promotion organization of Tanzania. T.D.A.P would also soon be looking into possibility of sending trade delegation to Tanzania to explore trade potential and establish business relations with the Tanzanian business community.

Paul Koyi, the leader of the Tanzanian delegation, who is also President of Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture, expressed gratitude to Chief Executive and Secretary T.D.A.P for facilitating the visit of the delegation to Pakistan. He stated that this visit would provide them opportunity to meet exporters of relevant sectors and explore business prospects. He also expressed hope that this visit would go a long way in strengthening the trade relations between the two countries.

FPCCI representative also attended the meeting and assured full cooperation in arranging meetings of the delegates with leading exporters of identified sectors for enhancing business between the two countries.

The delegation has been arranged by Pakistan's High Commission for Tanzania under look Africa Policy to promote bilateral trade relation relations between Pakistan and Tanzania. T.D.A.P appreciated efforts of the High Commissioner for arranging a high level delegation in a short time and assured full facilitation to the delegates during their visit.

During stay in Pakistan, the delegation would visit several manufacturing units and leading business houses in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. It is also scheduled to call on Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other government authorities in Islamabad.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020