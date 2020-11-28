PDM Multan rally: Punjab government arrests opposition workers for defying Covid-19 ban

ISLAMABAD: Several political workers from opposition parties were arrested in Multan on Friday after Punjab government denied permission to opposition's anti-government alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for holding jalsa (public gathering) in Multan on November 30 and decided to register cases against the violators of the ban on large-scale public gatherings.

In this connection, the provincial administrative machinery, till the filling of this report on Friday night, did not issue any specific notification to ban PDM gathering in Multan while government officials said that a notification issued last week is already in effect to ban the public gatherings in the backdrop of rapid spread of coronavirus in Punjab and rest of the country.

The PDM leadership has been informed about the notification and ban on large-scale public gatherings, sources said.

"There is a complete ban on all types of large-gatherings and only outdoor gatherings will be allowed with upper limit of 300 persons," reads the notification dated November 19 issued by Punjab's Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Captain Muhammad Usman (retd).

This order shall come into force immediately and shall remain in force till January 31, 2021, unless otherwise amended, the notification reads.

Several activists of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) were arrested across Punjab, it is learnt.

Cases were being registered against the arrested persons for defying ban on public gatherings, sources said, adding that arrests could be extended to other parts of the province, if required.

A government official, requesting anonymity, told Business Recorder that the government's inaction with respect to November 23 Peshawar jalsa has mounted pressure on Punjab government to take action against violators of public gathering ban in Punjab. "Ahead of Peshawar jalsa, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government announced that PDM would not be allowed to hold the jalsa in the backdrop of alarming spread of Covid-19 but the jalsa took place and the provincial government did nothing to stop it. This showed the government's weakness. If the same is repeated in Multan, Punjab government would face embarrassment and fingers would be pointed at Chief Minister Usman Buzdar," the source said.

PML-N reacted strongly to the government's plan not to allow PDM to hold Multan jalsa.

In a statement, party Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that PDM's Multan rally will be held at all costs and it will be attended by a large number of people despite government's pressurising tactics to create obstacles in holding the rally. "We are not scared of arrests and intimidation. No one can stop the flood of people from getting together in Multan," she said.

The Punjab provincial government on Friday released PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz on parole for five days to take part in the funeral of Begum Shamim Akhtar.

"Their release on parole was not a favour of the government, but it was a legal right of Shehbaz and Hamza," she said and criticised the government for not accepting the PML-N's application for 14-day parole.

"We had sought 14-day release on parole, but the government gave a five-day release on Prime Minister Imran Khan's instructions," she maintained, adding that the law does not specify the period of parole. "It is the prerogative of the chief secretary," she insisted.

Vice President PML-N Maryam Nawaz has already announced that she would participate in the PDM's Multan rally on November 30 on the directions of Nawaz Sharif.

The body of Begum Shamim Akhtar will arrive in Lahore on Saturday and funeral prayers will be held on the same day at Sharif Medical City Raiwind after Zuhr prayers, the PML-N spokesperson said.

She said that the Rasm e Qul will be held on Sunday (Nov 29) in which only members of Sharif family will participate due to the coronavirus pandemic.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari slammed the government for arresting opposition workers. "Fascist regime continues to arrest democratic activists in Multan. These puppets are scared of jiyalas. Try as they might they cannot stop PPP from marking our foundation day along with PDM leaders on 30th November," he tweeted.

