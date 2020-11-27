AVN 68.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.08%)
BOP 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
CHCC 132.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
DCL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
DGKC 104.29 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.34%)
EFERT 61.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.55%)
EPCL 44.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
FCCL 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.59%)
FFL 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.77%)
HASCOL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.13%)
HBL 130.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
HUBC 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.76%)
JSCL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.73%)
KAPCO 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.16%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.77%)
LOTCHEM 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
MLCF 39.22 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.7%)
OGDC 99.33 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-3.63%)
PAEL 32.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.61%)
PIBTL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.49%)
PIOC 91.35 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.17%)
POWER 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.48%)
PPL 91.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-2.07%)
PSO 193.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.6%)
SNGP 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.25%)
STPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.07%)
TRG 56.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.82%)
UNITY 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (8.25%)
WTL 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.9%)
BR100 4,231 Decreased By ▼ -21.54 (-0.51%)
BR30 21,389 Decreased By ▼ -14.14 (-0.07%)
KSE100 40,807 Decreased By ▼ -223.94 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,160 Decreased By ▼ -134.97 (-0.78%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 27, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Opposition trying to create impression of political victimization: Dr Firdous

  • She said that the alliance of opposition parties was only to safeguard their personal interests and looted money and they had nothing to do with people’s problem.
APP 27 Nov 2020

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said that the opposition was trying to create an impression of political victimization by the government.

The release of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz on a five-day parole to participate in the last rites of his (Shehbaz’s) mother was a goodwill gesture of the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Addressing a press conference here, she said those who were chanting hollow slogans today had emptied the national exchequer in the past and such corrupt elements could not hoodwink the nation any more as their incompetency and corrupt faces had been exposed to the public.

She said that the alliance of opposition parties was only to safeguard their personal interests and looted money and they had nothing to do with people’s problem.

The nefarious narrative of the opposition had been rejected by the people, she said and added that the lust for power had blinded the opposition.

She said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would fulfill its promise of strengthening the institutions and Prime Minister Imran Khan was moving forward with the mission to hold the supremacy of law.

She said the PTI government was making every possible effort to end the hereditary politics and that day was not far when the people of Pakistan would be free from political slavery.

She said “We all have mothers. Mothers are blessings. I offer sincere condolence to the Sharif Family on the death of Begum Shamim Akhtar.” The death of Begum Shamim Akhtar was not a good omen for the Sharif Family as there was no one left behind to pray for them, she added.

While criticizing the Sharif Family, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that she felt pity that the dead body of Begum Shamim Akhtar had been sent through a cargo plane.

She said that the Calibri Queen was not fully aware of the cultural values and family traditions.

Maryam Safdar should stay at home and attend the last rites of her late grandmother instead of attending the processions, she stated.

She said, "It’s not the right time for political point-scoring as we have to fight corona virus."

The opposition should refrain from putting the lives of people at stake just for their political interests, she said.

The opposition rallies could lead spread of corona virus at a large scale in the country, she maintained.

To a question, she said the government would ensure the supremacy of law and violation of SOPs would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The people had rejected the PDM’s narrative at the Peshawar procession and all the opponents were blaming one another for the failure, she added.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

Opposition trying to create impression of political victimization: Dr Firdous

Saudi-led coalition bombs Yemen rebel sites after Aramco attack

Coronavirus toll after 1100 GMT Friday

UK to impose tougher rules on Google, Facebook

Barnier says to return to London for Brexit talks

PTI’s Khalid Khurshid to become Gilgit-Baltistan’s next chief minister

COAS Bajwa visits POF, views performance of production units

SBP approves Rs238.2bn for 2,958 businesses under Rozgar scheme

ADB to provide $300mn for macroeconomic stability in Pakistan

OIC session: Foreign ministers of Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Nigeria raise IIOJK dispute

Shehbaz, Hamza released on five day parole

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters