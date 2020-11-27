FM Qureshi, Saudi counterpart discuss bilateral relations, regional issues in Niamey

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi met his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on the sidelines of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Niamey on Friday.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on bilateral relations, regional issues, cooperation at multilateral fora, and the COVID-19 situation, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said.

The foreign minister extended felicitations to the Saudi leadership on successful convening of the G-20 Summit.

He underscored that the relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia was deep-rooted and long-standing.

The two sides agreed on further deepening bilateral trade and economic cooperation including in the field of energy.

The two foreign ministers discussed the OIC’s importance as the vital platform for Muslim Ummah and its role in the advancement of the Kashmir cause.

Foreign Minister Qureshi apprised his Saudi counterpart of the continuing grave situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He thanked the Saudi foreign minister for the Kingdom’s principled and steadfast support for the just cause of Kashmir.

Prince Faisal underscored the importance that Saudi Arabia attached to its fraternal and strategic relationship with Pakistan.

He conveyed Saudi Arabia’s appreciation for the role played by Pakistan in maintaining regional peace and stability.

The two sides agreed to have high-level exchanges to promote bilateral cooperation in relevant fields.