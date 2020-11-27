AVN 68.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.08%)
BOP 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
CHCC 132.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
DCL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
DGKC 104.29 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.34%)
EFERT 61.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.55%)
EPCL 44.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
FCCL 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.59%)
FFL 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.77%)
HASCOL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.13%)
HBL 130.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
HUBC 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.76%)
JSCL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.73%)
KAPCO 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.16%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.77%)
LOTCHEM 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
MLCF 39.22 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.7%)
OGDC 99.33 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-3.63%)
PAEL 32.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.61%)
PIBTL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.49%)
PIOC 91.35 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.17%)
POWER 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.48%)
PPL 91.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-2.07%)
PSO 193.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.6%)
SNGP 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.25%)
STPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.07%)
TRG 56.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.82%)
UNITY 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (8.25%)
WTL 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.9%)
BR100 4,231 Decreased By ▼ -21.54 (-0.51%)
BR30 21,389 Decreased By ▼ -14.14 (-0.07%)
KSE100 40,807 Decreased By ▼ -223.94 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,160 Decreased By ▼ -134.97 (-0.78%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 27, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

FM Qureshi, Saudi counterpart discuss bilateral relations, regional issues in Niamey

  • The two foreign ministers discussed the OIC’s importance as the vital platform for Muslim Ummah and its role in the advancement of the Kashmir cause.
APP 27 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi met his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on the sidelines of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Niamey on Friday.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on bilateral relations, regional issues, cooperation at multilateral fora, and the COVID-19 situation, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said.

The foreign minister extended felicitations to the Saudi leadership on successful convening of the G-20 Summit.

He underscored that the relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia was deep-rooted and long-standing.

The two sides agreed on further deepening bilateral trade and economic cooperation including in the field of energy.

The two foreign ministers discussed the OIC’s importance as the vital platform for Muslim Ummah and its role in the advancement of the Kashmir cause.

Foreign Minister Qureshi apprised his Saudi counterpart of the continuing grave situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He thanked the Saudi foreign minister for the Kingdom’s principled and steadfast support for the just cause of Kashmir.

Prince Faisal underscored the importance that Saudi Arabia attached to its fraternal and strategic relationship with Pakistan.

He conveyed Saudi Arabia’s appreciation for the role played by Pakistan in maintaining regional peace and stability.

The two sides agreed to have high-level exchanges to promote bilateral cooperation in relevant fields.

Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi

FM Qureshi, Saudi counterpart discuss bilateral relations, regional issues in Niamey

Saudi-led coalition bombs Yemen rebel sites after Aramco attack

Coronavirus toll after 1100 GMT Friday

UK to impose tougher rules on Google, Facebook

Barnier says to return to London for Brexit talks

PTI’s Khalid Khurshid to become Gilgit-Baltistan’s next chief minister

COAS Bajwa visits POF, views performance of production units

SBP approves Rs238.2bn for 2,958 businesses under Rozgar scheme

ADB to provide $300mn for macroeconomic stability in Pakistan

OIC session: Foreign ministers of Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Nigeria raise IIOJK dispute

Shehbaz, Hamza released on five day parole

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters