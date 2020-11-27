Bullion prices on Friday

Pakistan
27 Nov 2020
KARACHI: Following were the bullion prices in Karachi on Friday.
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 94993.00 (per 10 gram) Silver Tezabi Rs. 1011.65 (per 10 gram)
