Business Recorder
Nov 27, 2020
Pakistan

APP 27 Nov 2020

RAWALPINDI: COVID-19 cases are increasing rapidly as 131 more persons have become its victims during the last 24 hours in the district.

According to a handout issued here Friday, Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Anwar Ul Haq said that 120 patients were reported from Rawalpindi district while 11 belonged to other districts.

He said that number of coronavirus patients in the district hospital’s are continuously increasing while the district government, health department and others have made arrangements to control the situation.

The DC informed that 28 cases were reported from Potohar town, 8 Rawalpindi Cantt, 35 Rawal town, 2 Gujar khan, 46 Taxila and one from Kotli Sattayan.

He further added that 26 patients were admitted in Holy family Hospital, 22 Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 8 Red Crescent, 46 Institute of Urology and one in the Institute of Cardiology who were being provided the best health care facilities.

COVID 19

131 more confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in last 24 hours

