Redmi announced its first $45 smartwatch

Redmi, a Xiaomi budget sub-brand, has announced its first smartwatch called the Redmi Watch, alongside the upgraded Redmi Note 9 series. This smartwatch was launched in China priced at $45.

How would it look like?

The Redmi Watch has a squared design with a focus on minimalism. It features a 1.4-inch rectangular display with curved glass.

The watch just has one button on its side and the rest of its operations are handled by the touchscreen or the Mi Fit app on a paired smartphone.

The Redmi Watch will come in three colours: black, white and blue, and its silicone strap will be available in four colour options: black, white, blue, green, and pink.

What specs can we expect?

The Redmi Watch will include NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, a heart rate monitor, and waterproofing up to 50m.

It is reported that the smartwatch will have a battery life for up to 7 days, or 12 days if used on the power-saving mode.

The Redmi Watch is also great with fitness and sport enthusiasts as it features tracking for seven sports modes: outdoor and indoor running, outdoor and indoor cycling, walking, swimming, and free activities. The smartwatch tracks these activities along with round-the-clock heart rate monitoring and standing tracking.

The Redmi Watch is also great for breathing training and can also track sleep hours when the user is lying horizontal in bed.

The watch will go on sale in China on the 1st of December. Although there are no official news about the Redmi Watch being sold in other markets, including the US, it is expected to launch soon but in a slightly tweaked form.