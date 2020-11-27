AVN 68.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.08%)
Indian pilot goes missing after MiG-29K trainer aircraft crashes into sea

  • One pilot has been recovered and search by air and surface units is in progress for the second pilot, the Indian Navy said.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 27 Nov 2020

An Indian navy pilot went missing after a MiG-29K trainer aircraft crashed into the sea.

The jet had taken off for a sortie from India’s only aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya. The aircraft crashed into the sea on Thursday after which one pilot was rescued while the other is still missing. A search operation ordered by the Indian Navy is underway to find him, Times of India reported.

A MiG-29K trainer aircraft of Indian Navy operating at sea ditched at about 1700 hrs on 26 Nov 20. One pilot has been recovered and search by air and surface units is in progress for the second pilot. An inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident," Indian Navy said in a statement.

A similar incident took place this year in February when a MiG 29K crashed after being hit by birds over Goa. However, both pilots had ejected safely, Tribune India reported. Last year in November, a MiG-29K trainer aircraft crashed outside a village in Goa. Both the pilots had then ejected safely.

