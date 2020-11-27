CM Buzdar inaugurates Firdous Market underpass

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Thursday inaugurated Lal Shahbaz Qalandar (Firdous Market) Underpass which was completed at a cost of Rs1.75 billion.

Accompanied by provincial ministers Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed and Murad Raas, PTI Central Punjab President Ejaz Chaudhary, Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Punjab Chief Secretary, LDA Vice Chairman Sheikh Muhammad Imran, parliamentarians, Commissioner Lahore and Secretary Information, the CM inspected the 560-meter two-lane dual carriageway and commended the team for saving Rs130 million in construction cost.

Later, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Ahmad Aziz Tarar briefed the CM about the project.

Talking on the occasion, the CM said this underpass will ensure smooth flow of traffic between Centre point, M. M. Alam Road and Cavalry Ground. "Around 100,000 citizens will benefit from this project every day while saving fuel worth millions of rupees annually," he added.

He further said that special arrangements have been made for the quick disposal of rainwater. "The government has given special attention to the development of the provincial metropolis and new projects would also be started to provide more facilities to the citizens," he added.

Meanwhile, while talking to media, the Special Assistant said that underpass is a gift for Lahorites, as it will facilitate the commuters of the provincial metropolis. She further said that the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is working round the clock for the progress and development of the province. "The strenuous efforts of CM have materialized the dream of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar Underpass into a reality. The transparent tendering saved Rs130 million on development work," she claimed.

According to her, the previous government was only interested in projects that gave them high kickbacks. The PML-N government's extravagant expenditures on politically motivated fleshy projects resulted in financial crises. The incumbent government will take every possible step to uplift the lives of the people. Such development projects of public welfare will continue in future as well.

Responding to a question, she said that even the death of late Begum Shamim Akhtar cannot refrain the Sharif family and their spokespersons from doing political point-scoring. The government is in continuous contact with the Sharif family and right after the announcement of funeral timing, Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz will be released.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020