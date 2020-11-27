PPDWP approves three uplift schemes

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PPDWP) has approved three development schemes related to governance and IT, and primary and secondary healthcare sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 49,194.52 million.

These schemes were approved in the 15th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2020-21. Chairman P&D Board Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh presided over the meeting.

The approved development schemes included establishment of project management unit for the Punjab urban land system enhancement project at the cost of Rs 36,180.000 million, establishment of 500 beds new DHQ Hospital at District Chakwal (250 beds in Phase-I at the cost of Rs 7,938.650 million and integrated programme for communicable disease control, Punjab (2020-23) at the cost of Rs 5,075.870 million.

All members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, Senior Chief Coordination Javed Latif, Assistant Chief Coordination Shahid Idrees and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

