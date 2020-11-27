SSGC clarification

KARACHI: This is with reference to a news item 'SSGCL threatens to cut off gas supply to PSM' carrying by Business Recorder on November 25, 2020. In response, SSGC would like to clarify the contents of the news for public consumption: "At the onset, SSGC reiterates that Pakistan Steel Mills (PSML) was not in any way threatened for disconnection of gas supply. In fact, PSML was notified by the gas utility through a normal 'Disconnection Notice' issued to any strategic defaulted customer before disconnection.

"SSGC would also like to make it clear here that the contents of the news item related to PSML Board, its management, Privatization Commission, Minister of Industries and Production and Technical Supplementary Grant are personal views of the journalist covering the above news and is not the part of SSGC's Disconnection Notice."

