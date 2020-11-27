Dry, gusty winds to grip metropolis

KARACHI: Dry and gusty winds are likely to grip the metropolis for the next 24 hours, the Met Office said on Thursday. Temperature is expected to range between 14 degrees Celsius and 16 degrees Celsius on Friday with humidity up to 65 percent. Nighttime weather may remain cooler.

In the next 24 hours: Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Fog is also likely to prevail over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during the morning hours. Very cold conditions are expected in the hilly areas of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa and North Balochistan.

