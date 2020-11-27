AVN 66.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.54%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
CHCC 131.50 Increased By ▲ 7.29 (5.87%)
DCL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.93%)
DGKC 103.94 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (3.02%)
EFERT 61.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 44.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.49%)
FCCL 20.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.03%)
FFL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.11%)
HASCOL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.76%)
HBL 129.89 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (0.83%)
HUBC 79.63 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.44%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
JSCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.59%)
KAPCO 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.06%)
KEL 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.77%)
LOTCHEM 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.09%)
MLCF 38.19 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (4.57%)
OGDC 103.07 Increased By ▲ 5.53 (5.67%)
PAEL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (4.7%)
PIBTL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.11%)
PIOC 90.29 Increased By ▲ 6.79 (8.13%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.38%)
PPL 93.22 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (6.03%)
PSO 195.07 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (2.52%)
SNGP 43.18 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.03%)
STPL 13.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.28%)
TRG 57.38 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (8.47%)
UNITY 23.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
BR100 4,252 Increased By ▲ 58.16 (1.39%)
BR30 21,403 Increased By ▲ 315.18 (1.49%)
KSE100 41,031 Increased By ▲ 653.5 (1.62%)
KSE30 17,295 Increased By ▲ 278.41 (1.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 27, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

Latam FX dips; Brazil's real gains on improving prospects

  • US holiday gives few trading cues to stocks.
  • Real stabilizing, Brazil central bank head says.
  • Petrobras shares down after firm cuts spending plan.
Reuters 27 Nov 2020

Brazil's real ticked higher on Thursday after encouraging comments from the central bank president, while most other Latin American units edged lower as optimism over a coronavirus vaccine waned.

The real added 0.3% after central bank president Roberto Campos Neto said the currency looked to have stopped weakening and was now stabilizing, indicating that upward pressure on inflation this year will ease.

The country reported its smallest monthly primary deficit since the advent of the pandemic, indicating a recovery in Latin America's largest economy was underway. Formal job creation in Brazil also surged to a record high in October.

But a resurgence in infections could potentially topple the fledgling recovery and pressure the real, which is among the worst performing emerging market currencies this year.

"Although we do not expect strict lockdown measures to be reimposed in the near term, a strong second wave would increase the odds of (President Jair) Bolsonaro pushing for the extension of crisis-related benefits into 2021," Wilson Ferrarezi, an economist at TS Lombard, wrote in a note.

"Our base case is that the emergency aid measures will end in December, barring a worse-than-expected deterioration in the pandemic."

High spending due to the pandemic had seen Brazilian debt levels spiking, giving the government little room to increase spending in response to higher cases.

Brazilian stocks trickled lower, with a market holiday in the United States providing a dearth of cues to regional equities.

Shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA fell about 1.9% after the state-controlled oil firm cut its five-year investment plan due to weakness in the oil market.

Mexico's peso fell 0.5% as oil prices dipped.

Chile's peso was flat as investors weighed high copper prices against the Chilean Senate's rejection of an opposition-led coronavirus relief bill giving citizens more opportunities to withdraw funds from their pensions.

Congress had let Chileans withdraw up to 10% of their funds from Chile's private pension system in July to ease the economic burden of the coronavirus lockdown.

Latam FX

Latam FX dips; Brazil's real gains on improving prospects

Recognition of Israel not under consideration, reiterates Foreign Office

Air strikes kill 19 Iran-backed fighters in Syria: monitor

Controversy erupts over Khadim Hussain Rizvi's successor claims

UK's PM appoints chief of staff after aide's stormy exit

Coronavirus toll after 1100 GMT Thursday

Indian farmers clash with police over farm reforms

Coronavirus: Airlines can no longer offer meals, beverages on domestic flights

Pakistan records highest coronavirus cases since July with 3,306 new infections

Pandemic or not, people must stay active: WHO

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over recent LoC violations

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters