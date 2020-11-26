AVN 66.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.54%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
CHCC 131.50 Increased By ▲ 7.29 (5.87%)
DCL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.93%)
DGKC 103.94 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (3.02%)
EFERT 61.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 44.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.49%)
FCCL 20.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.03%)
FFL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.11%)
HASCOL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.76%)
HBL 129.89 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (0.83%)
HUBC 79.63 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.44%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
JSCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.59%)
KAPCO 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.06%)
KEL 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.77%)
LOTCHEM 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.09%)
MLCF 38.19 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (4.57%)
OGDC 103.07 Increased By ▲ 5.53 (5.67%)
PAEL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (4.7%)
PIBTL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.11%)
PIOC 90.29 Increased By ▲ 6.79 (8.13%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.38%)
PPL 93.22 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (6.03%)
PSO 195.07 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (2.52%)
SNGP 43.18 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.03%)
STPL 13.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.28%)
TRG 57.38 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (8.47%)
UNITY 23.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
BR100 4,252 Increased By ▲ 58.16 (1.39%)
BR30 21,403 Increased By ▲ 315.18 (1.49%)
KSE100 41,031 Increased By ▲ 653.5 (1.62%)
KSE30 17,295 Increased By ▲ 278.41 (1.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 26, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Opposition intentionally playing with lives of people in peak time of COVID-19: Azam Swati

  • He said 252 big cases had reached their logical ends during the one year, adding he requested to the courts for speedy trials of the National Accountability Bureau and Anti Corruption cases.
APP Updated 26 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Azam Khan Swati on Thursday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was consisted on 11 political parties as they were looters of the national wealth and having same agenda to protect their leaderships from accountability process.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition parties were intentionally playing with the lives of the people in this crucial time of pandemic of coronavirus as they were insisting to hold public gatherings during the peak of COVID-19 in the country.

The minister said the government was always ready to negotiate with opposition on every issue but not on the price of stopping accountability process of corrupts because it would not make any compromise in that regard.

He said the people of the country were in favour of continuation of accountability process.

Shortcomings in prosecution system was creating hurdles in completion of the cases, the minister added.

He said 252 big cases had reached their logical ends during the one year, adding he requested to the courts for speedy trials of the National Accountability Bureau and Anti Corruption cases.

Replying to a question, he said the government would address all grievances of its political allies and they would remain allies of the government.

Criminals should be punished in front of public and he was strongly in favour of it, he added.

Pakistan Democratic Movement Azam Khan Swati

Opposition intentionally playing with lives of people in peak time of COVID-19: Azam Swati

Recognition of Israel not under consideration, reiterates Foreign Office

Air strikes kill 19 Iran-backed fighters in Syria: monitor

Controversy erupts over Khadim Hussain Rizvi's successor claims

UK's PM appoints chief of staff after aide's stormy exit

Coronavirus toll after 1100 GMT Thursday

Indian farmers clash with police over farm reforms

Coronavirus: Airlines can no longer offer meals, beverages on domestic flights

Pakistan records highest coronavirus cases since July with 3,306 new infections

Pandemic or not, people must stay active: WHO

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over recent LoC violations

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters