Pakistan
Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market
- Following were the bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market on Thursday.
Updated 26 Nov 2020
HYDERABAD: Following were the bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market on Thursday
Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.94800/10 grams
Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.86900/10 grams
Silver -Tezabi Rs. 990/10 grams
Recognition of Israel not under consideration, reiterates Foreign Office
Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market
Controversy erupts over Khadim Hussain Rizvi's successor claims
Coronavirus toll after 1100 GMT Thursday
Indian farmers clash with police over farm reforms
Coronavirus: Airlines can no longer offer meals, beverages on domestic flights
Pakistan records highest coronavirus cases since July with 3,306 new infections
Pandemic or not, people must stay active: WHO
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over recent LoC violations
Bilawal Bhutto tests positive for COVID-19
Abu Dhabi crown prince, Israeli PM nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
$19.85m grant deal inked with WB
Read more stories
Comments