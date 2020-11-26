Business
Bitcoin falls 6% in Asian trade
26 Nov 2020
TOKYO: Bitcoin dropped to $17,657.53 on Thursday, down 5.74 percent on the day, after losing $1,074.9 from its previous close.
Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known crypto-currency, has risen 358.6% from the year’s low of $3,850 on March 13.
