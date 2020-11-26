AVN 64.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.97%)
Mohsin Dawar says he will not participate in PDM rallies

Recorder Report 26 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: Mohsin Dawar, a lawmaker representing Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) in the National Assembly, Wednesday announced that he would no longer be participating in meetings and rallies of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Dawar who was participating in his personal capacity in the PDM’s meetings and its anti-government rally made this decision after developing differences with PDM President and JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

He took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce his decision, saying, “I would like to announce that I will no longer be participating in PDM’s jalsas and meetings. I have come to this decision after detailed consultations with my colleagues, friends and supporters.”

He stated that certain parties in PDM have either explicitly or implicitly, expressed their “unease with my presence in the forum”.

“The unnecessary friction caused as such, takes away from the important work that we do in our own respective rights…We will continue to support PDM’s demands for strengthening democracy and civilian supremacy,” he said.

In another tweet, he stated: “We will continue with our struggle for justice and rights for our people, for upholding the rule of law and for the supremacy of the parliament and the constitution.”

Dawar also thanked the PPP and its chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for inviting him to the upcoming rally in Multan, to the September 2020 all-party conference (APC) that resulted in the formation of the PDM, invitation to the PDM’s Karachi rally, and “for their continued support”.

