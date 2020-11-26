KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 110,568 tonnes of cargo comprising 57,289 tonnes of import cargo and 53,279 tonnes of export cargo including 3,105 loaded and empty containers during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

The total import cargos of 57,289 tonnes comprised of 27,712 tonnes of containerised cargo; 3,602 tonnes of DAP; 2,892 tonnes of Rock Phosphate; 11,630 tonnes of wheat and 11,543 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 53,279 tonnes comprised of 24,911 tonnes of containerised cargo; 20,248 tonnes of Clinker and 7,520 tonnes of cement.

As many as 3,526 containers comprising of 1,801 containers import and 1,705 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 639 of 20’s and 543 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 38 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 669 of 20’s and 338 of 40’s loaded containers while 320 of 20’s and 30 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were five ships namely CMA CGM Moliere, M T Lahore, Sichem Singapore,Pacfic Dawn, Ginga Saker, have sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were six vessels viz. Mohar, Princess Sana, Ginga Saker, Pacific Dawn, Rdo Fortune, and Tong Yong, carring cement, tanker, general cargo, and containers currently at the berths.

There are two ships namely Emmakris LLL and Oel Kedarnath expected to sail on Wednesday.

There are eight vessels viz. Sofia, Vellos Saphire, Carl Schulte, Hong Kong Express, Castron, Ital Lirica, Cosco America, Grace carrying containers, clinkers and rubber due to arrive on Wednesday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 268,209 tonnes comprising 197,179 tonnes of import cargo and 71,030 tonnes of export cargo including 5,010 loaded (2,134 TEUs imports and 2876 TEU export) was handledduring 24 hours.

The total import cargo of 197,179 tonnes includes 74,387 tonnes of coal; 20,110 tonnes of gas oil; 12,508 tonnes of palm oil; 90 tonnes of LPG;17,710 tonnes of Steel coil 500 tonnes of chemicals and 40,546 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 71,030 tonnes includes 56,644 tonnes of containerised cargo. and 16,686 tonnes of cement,

As many as 5,010 containers comprising of 2,134 containers import and 2,876 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

There were two ships namely Mega-1, and Maersk Bentonvila carrying containers and palm oil respectively sailed out to sea on Wednesday morning, while two ships namely Dubai Galactic and Lucent carrying coal and sugar respectively are expected to sail on the same day afternoon.

A total number of twelve ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, coal, sugar, LPG, mogas, palm kernel and palm oil LPG, LNG, respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There were four ships viz. Eternity SW, Medi Okinava, Kaley and Zita Schulte carrying steel coil, coal and chemical respectively expected to take berths at Multi Purpose Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

There is one ship namely X-Press Guernsey carrying containers due to arrive on Thursday.

