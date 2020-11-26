AVN 64.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.97%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
CHCC 124.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.23%)
DCL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
DGKC 100.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.8%)
EFERT 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
EPCL 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 20.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
HASCOL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.34%)
HBL 128.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
HUBC 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.13%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-8.45%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.06%)
KAPCO 27.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
LOTCHEM 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.13%)
MLCF 36.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
OGDC 97.54 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (3.99%)
PAEL 30.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.65%)
PIBTL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
PIOC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
PPL 87.93 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (4.11%)
PSO 190.28 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (1.46%)
SNGP 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.6%)
STPL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
TRG 52.90 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.06%)
UNITY 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.2%)
WTL 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By ▲ 62.85 (1.52%)
BR30 21,088 Increased By ▲ 399.67 (1.93%)
KSE100 40,378 Increased By ▲ 514.17 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,016 Increased By ▲ 264.73 (1.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 26, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

NUST ascends to 76th position amongst Asian varsities

26 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: Forging ahead with its growth streak in world and regional rankings, the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) has been ranked at No 76 among Asian universities, in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asia University Rankings 2021 announced on November 25, 2020, taking a leap of 7 positions from its last year’s ranking of No 83. The new ranking has placed NUST amongst the Top 12 percent Asian universities for the year 2021.

With this meritorious achievement, NUST has not only maintained its upward trajectory in Asia by improving 36 positions in the last 5 years but has also retained its No 1 position among Pakistani universities for the 4th consecutive year. This is the second time in a row that NUST has stood as the only Pakistani university in Top 100 Asian universities.

As for its current ranking in other categories of QS, NUST is proudly positioned at No 355 in the world and No 41 amongst young world universities under the age of 50.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

NUST ascends to 76th position amongst Asian varsities

ST relief on import of 61 Covid-related items

PM apprehends impending harm to economy

EU derivatives decision leaves London in the lurch

RLNG-fired power plants: Sell-off plan faces difficult situation

Increase in power, gas tariffs deferred by 3 to 4 years: SAPM

Expensive energy ‘biggest’ problem, WEF told

Six major generals promoted to rank of lieutenant general

UN given dossier on India

Key findings of OICCI IPR Survey 2020 announced

Reconstitution of PTV board: PM expresses his displeasure

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.