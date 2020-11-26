NUST ascends to 76th position amongst Asian varsities

ISLAMABAD: Forging ahead with its growth streak in world and regional rankings, the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) has been ranked at No 76 among Asian universities, in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asia University Rankings 2021 announced on November 25, 2020, taking a leap of 7 positions from its last year’s ranking of No 83. The new ranking has placed NUST amongst the Top 12 percent Asian universities for the year 2021.

With this meritorious achievement, NUST has not only maintained its upward trajectory in Asia by improving 36 positions in the last 5 years but has also retained its No 1 position among Pakistani universities for the 4th consecutive year. This is the second time in a row that NUST has stood as the only Pakistani university in Top 100 Asian universities.

As for its current ranking in other categories of QS, NUST is proudly positioned at No 355 in the world and No 41 amongst young world universities under the age of 50.—PR

