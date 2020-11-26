AVN 64.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.97%)
Exxon to cut up to 300 jobs in Canada

  • Reductions will include positions at Imperial Oil Ltd , ExxonMobil Canada Ltd and ExxonMobil Business Centre Canada ULC.
  • Oil producers, including Exxon, have been slashing costs due to a collapse in oil demand and ill-timed bets on new projects.
Reuters 26 Nov 2020

US oil major Exxon Mobil Corp said on Wednesday it plans to reduce up to 300 positions in Canada as part of an ongoing cost-cut plan due to a coronavirus-driven slump in oil prices.

Reductions will include positions at Imperial Oil Ltd , ExxonMobil Canada Ltd and ExxonMobil Business Centre Canada ULC, the company said.

Oil producers, including Exxon, have been slashing costs due to a collapse in oil demand and ill-timed bets on new projects. The top US oil company had earlier outlined more than $10 billion in budget cuts this year.

Suncor Energy, Canada's second biggest oil company, said last month it would cut its workforce by up to 15% over the next year and a half.

Canadian energy companies have also suffered from scarce capital due to chronic pipeline congestion and high emissions.

