AVN 64.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.97%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
CHCC 124.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.23%)
DCL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
DGKC 100.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.8%)
EFERT 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
EPCL 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 20.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
HASCOL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.34%)
HBL 128.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
HUBC 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.13%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-8.45%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.06%)
KAPCO 27.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
LOTCHEM 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.13%)
MLCF 36.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
OGDC 97.54 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (3.99%)
PAEL 30.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.65%)
PIBTL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
PIOC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
PPL 87.93 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (4.11%)
PSO 190.28 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (1.46%)
SNGP 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.6%)
STPL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
TRG 52.90 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.06%)
UNITY 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.2%)
WTL 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By ▲ 62.85 (1.52%)
BR30 21,088 Increased By ▲ 399.67 (1.93%)
KSE100 40,378 Increased By ▲ 514.17 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,016 Increased By ▲ 264.73 (1.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 25, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

South Korean mills buy about 80,000 tonnes wheat from U.S.

  • The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association also purchased an estimated 82,220 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in a tender which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.
Reuters 25 Nov 2020

HAMBURG: A group of South Korean flour mills bought around 80,000 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in a tender on Wednesday, European traders said.

A range of different wheat types were bought by the mills for shipment in 2021 in two periods, between Feb. 16 and March 15 and also between March 1-31, they said.

Some 50,000 tonnes was bought for Feb. 16 and March 15 shipment was bought on FOB terms from Columbia Grain International, they said.

This involved 22,080 tonnes of soft white wheat of a maximum 10.5pc protein bought at an estimated $245.66 a tonne, 2,340 tonnes of soft white wheat of maximum 8.5pc protein at $258.17 a tonne, 12,170 tonnes of hard red winter of a minimum 11.5pc protein bought at $270.22 a tonne and 13,410 tonnes of northern spring wheat of 14pc minimum protein bought at $264.33 tonne.

Buyers of the first consignment included the mills Sajodongaone, Samyang and Daesun.

Columbia Grain was also believed to have sold a total of about 30,000 tonnes for shipment between March 1-31 also on FOB terms.

This included soft white wheat of a maximum 10.5pc protein bought at around $245.89 a tonne, soft wheat with a maximum 8.5pc protein bought at $258.39 a tonne, hard red winter of a minimum 11.5pc protein bought at $270.44 a tonne fob and northern spring wheat of 14pc minimum protein bought at about $263.45 a tonne.

The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association also purchased an estimated 82,220 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in a tender which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

Wheat

South Korean mills buy about 80,000 tonnes wheat from U.S.

PM Imran meets CM Buzdar during Lahore visit

FM Qureshi to attend 47th session of OIC in Niger

Punjab reports 648 new coronavirus cases

Pakistan sees 'light at the end of the tunnel’ as domestic activity indicators pickup: Baqir

PM vows to provide full support to textile industry amid historic demand

Pakistan gives UN a dossier on India after India submits one on Pakistan

Uttar Pradesh criminalises 'forced' religious conversions by marriage

Saudi cabinet says Houthi attacks target backbone of global economy, security of its supplies: SPA

Government claims fall in prices of sugar, wheat flour

PM to inaugurate WEF's CSD on Pakistan today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters