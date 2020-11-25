AVN 64.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.97%)
YouTube testing AI-generated Video Chapters to Improve Video Navigation

  • YouTube plans to introduce AI-generated video chapters that can helps its users navigate a video quickly.
BR Web Desk 25 Nov 2020
Source: Reuters
Source: Reuters

YouTube plans to introduce AI-generated video chapters that can help its users navigate a video quickly.

It is reported that YouTube is currently in the process of testing this new feature. These automatic, AI-generated video chapters will be powered by a machine learning system that creates the chapters by searching for text.

While YouTube experiments this new feature on a small group of videos, creators are given the option of opting out of this trial phase or using it to offer their feedback.

This new feature will be useful for both content creators and users on YouTube. Content creators who add title sections in the video will benefit as they might not have to add chapters later.

Whereas, users will now have the option of skipping through different chapters of the video to start watching it from whatever point they desire.

However, this new auto chapters feature might not be helpful with videos with subtler transitions between sections.

Nonetheless, if everything works out well, this new feature can help content creators who have to otherwise go through the lengthy process of adding timestamps to their videos.

